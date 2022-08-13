Rupee gains Rs3.39

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan rupee on Friday gained Rs 3.39 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 215.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 218.88.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 211 and Rs 214 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 4.34 and closed at Rs 221.80 against the last day’s closing of Rs 226.14. The Japanese Yen lost 03 paisas to close at Rs 1.61, whereas a decrease of Rs 5.2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 262.29 as compared to its last closing of Rs 267.49. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 90 paisa each to close at Rs 58.66 and Rs 57.36 respectively.

Gold price slumps by Rs2700 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2700 per tola and was sold at Rs.139,000 on Friday against sale at Rs. 141,700 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2315 and was sold at Rs.119,170 against its sale at Rs. 121,485 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.109,240 against its sale at Rs.111,361, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1560 and Rs.1337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was sold at $1790 against its sale at $1795, the association reported.