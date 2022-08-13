‘Shahbaz Gill’s statement was objectionable’: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that Shehbaz Gill’s statement was objectionable, he should not have said it.

In an interview with a private channel, PTI Chief said that they are ready to have a dialogue with the government if they announce the date for fresh elections.

According to details, the PTI Chief said that he would talk about his future plans in the public gathering in Lahore tomorrow. Their government was outsed by a conspiracy, and conspiracies can not succeed without Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq’s help, he added.

He added that the country is suffering from severe inflation since these thieves took charge. People who have multiple cases have been imposed upon the nation, he added.

The PTI chief said that they succeeded in the Punjab by-polls despite rigging, which is why the government is trying to knock them out technically. The government has launched propaganda against PTI, their plans would damage the country, he added.

He added that Nawaz Sharif, who looted the country for 30 years, is being compared to him over the toshakhana case. I have not been part of any deal, which is why they are trying to oust me, he added.

He added that Shehbaz Gill’s statement was questionable, he should not have said that. They are campaigning to cause a fight between PTI and the establishment, he added.

He added that a similar thing had happened in East Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh.