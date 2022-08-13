News Desk

‘Shahbaz Gill’s statement was objectionable’: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that Shehbaz Gill’s statement was objectionable, he should not have said it.

In an interview with a private channel, PTI Chief said that they are ready to have a dialogue with the government if they announce the date for fresh elections.

According to details, the PTI Chief said that he would talk about his future plans in the public gathering in Lahore tomorrow. Their government was outsed by a conspiracy, and conspiracies can not succeed without Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq’s help, he added.

He added that the country is suffering from severe inflation since these thieves took charge. People who have multiple cases have been imposed upon the nation, he added.

The PTI chief said that they succeeded in the Punjab by-polls despite rigging, which is why the government is trying to knock them out technically. The government has launched propaganda against PTI, their plans would damage the country, he added.

He added that Nawaz Sharif, who looted the country for 30 years, is being compared to him over the toshakhana case. I have not been part of any deal, which is why they are trying to oust me, he added.

He added that Shehbaz Gill’s statement was questionable, he should not have said that. They are campaigning to cause a fight between PTI and the establishment, he added.

He added that a similar thing had happened in East Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Heavy rains claim five more lives in Sindh, Balochistan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 728 fresh Covid cases in one day

National

Balochistan welcomes foreign investment, says CM Bizenjo

Lahore

CM announces free travel for elderly in Orange Train

Lahore

Ahmad Awais again takes charge as Punjab AG

Lahore

Progress on low-cost housing schemes reviewed

Lahore

PFA discards huge quantity of contaminated milk

Lahore

Track washed away: railway traffic suspended at Narowal-Sialkot section

Lahore

City all set to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

Lahore

Ex-caretaker accused of attack on Parsi community cemetry

1 of 8,797

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More