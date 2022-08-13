Sheikh Rasheed warns revenge politics to lead democracy to terrible end

Former interior minister and Awami League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said Imran Khan would trample the ruling coalition during by-elections on 9 National Assembly seats warning government that the revenge politics will lead democracy to a terrible end.

The AL chief tweeted: “Despite having their prime minister, chief minister and Election Commission of Pakistan, they (coalition government) lost Punjab by-election. Now Imran Khan will trample them (during by-poll) on 9 National Assembly seats. It doesn’t matter anymore whether Nawaz Sharif is coming or not. Through their stupid and ignorant policy of washing dirty linen in media, they reveal everything to everybody.”

وزیراعظم،وزیراعلی اور الیکشن کمیشن کے ہوتے ہوئے پنجاب کا ضمنی الیکشن ہار گئے۔اب 9قومی نشستوں پر عمران خان انہیں روند ڈالے گا۔نوازشریف آئے یا نہ آئے اب کوئی فرق نہیں پڑتا۔میڈیا میں گندے کپڑے دھونے کی احمقانہ،جاہلانہ پالیسی سے جس کی کسی کو خبر نہیں ہوتی وہ سارے جہاں کو بتا دیتے ہیں — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 13, 2022

“The government is in a state of confusion and panic. 62 ministers are in fact political dead bodies who only play the media. The revenge politics of these people will take democracy to a terrible end. Nothing will be gained by this mudslinging. 10 crore people are in the grip of poverty and inflation. I will address the public from Lal Haveli tonight at 11 o’clock”.