News Desk

Sheikh Rasheed warns revenge politics to lead democracy to terrible end

Former interior minister and Awami League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said Imran Khan would trample the ruling coalition during by-elections on 9 National Assembly seats warning government that the revenge politics will lead democracy to a terrible end.

The AL chief tweeted: “Despite having their prime minister, chief minister and Election Commission of Pakistan, they (coalition government) lost Punjab by-election. Now Imran Khan will trample them (during by-poll) on 9 National Assembly seats. It doesn’t matter anymore whether Nawaz Sharif is coming or not. Through their stupid and ignorant policy of washing dirty linen in media, they reveal everything to everybody.”

 

“The government is in a state of confusion and panic. 62 ministers are in fact political dead bodies who only play the media. The revenge politics of these people will take democracy to a terrible end. Nothing will be gained by this mudslinging. 10 crore people are in the grip of poverty and inflation. I will address the public from Lal Haveli tonight at 11 o’clock”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill files petition seeking post-arrest bail

National

FIA asks Imran Khan to submit record of PTI’s funds, accounts

Islamabad

‘Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa’: PTI to stage power show in Lahore today

Lahore

Police raid Ata Tarar’s home in Lahore

National

Grenade blast in Peshawar, no casualties

National

AJK will hold LB polls in September

Karachi

Pakistan, China agree to enhance business and economic relations

National

‘Shahbaz Gill’s statement was objectionable’: Imran Khan

Karachi

Heavy rains claim five more lives in Sindh, Balochistan

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 728 fresh Covid cases in one day

1 of 8,853

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More