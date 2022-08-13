Our Staff Reporter

Swat is under control, assures KP Police

| Jirga comprising parliamentary party leaders manages to broker temporary deal with North Waziristan protesters.

PESHAWAR   –    The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Police Friday said they took taken cognizance of the presence of ‘some individuals from Swat previously living in Afghanistan’ in the far flung mountainous areas of Swat.

In a press statement issued by the Central Police Office it was assured that Swat is under total control of the administration & Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The Statement further reads that the police are aware of the apprehensions of the people of Swat after emergence of videos circulating on social media showing heavy presence of militants. “LEAs are appropriately placed and will resort to all possible measures to ensure peace in Swat,” the central police office said.

Also, the recently constituted Jirga comprising parliamentary party leaders managed to broker a temporary deal with the resident of North Waziristan on Friday. The locals were assured of addressing their demands by Jirga constituted by PM Shehbaz Sharif. Reportedly, the protest camp however will remain intact. All roads will be opened for a time period not more than 15 days till demands are met. The Jirga in North Waziristan was also told that if demands are not met within the deadline, protests will resume and all major arteries will be choked once again.

