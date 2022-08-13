Women role in country’s progress vital: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD – Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that women have always been playing pivotal role in development and progress of the country.

He said it was evident from history of Pakistan that women politicians struggled shoulder to shoulder with their men counterparts to achieve goal of independence.

He said, “On the eve of 75th Independence Day of our beloved country, let’s recognise the sacrifices and struggle of our women on every front”. He expressed these views while inaugurating the first ever convention of women parliamentarians held in connection with Diamond Jubilee Celebration of First Constituent Assembly held in National Assembly Hall today.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that women in Pakistan had proved their worth in all spheres of life by hard work and commitment. He said that history was also evident in the fact that women Parliamentarians always remained side by side with their counterparts for strengthening democratic norms in society. He said that it was Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah who contested presidential elections and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto became first women Prime Minister of a Muslim country. He said, “We also have model of Dr Fehmida Mirza who became the 1st women Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan.

He said that women in Pakistan have proved their worth in all domains of life.”

A resolution regarding empowering women and encouraging them at every platform of life was unanimously adopted in convention. The resolution also reaffirmed that all National and international commitment to provide basic rights to women would be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

In his concluding remarks, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he was politically nourished by great leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who was the real icon of political struggle and democracy. He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto proved that women were resolute and determined.

The Women Parliamentary Convention was attended by women parliamentarians, former women parliamentarians and prominent women representation from diverse segments of life.

A resolution was moved which acknowledged that every child born was the future leader of the Nation and had a pivotal role in development of peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

It reassured to safeguard rights of all children as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. It reaffirmed to tackle the menace of child and bonded labour as enshrined in Article-11 of the Constitution. It also stressed upon all provinces to position child health higher on political, economic and social agendas and stressed provision of adequate financial resources to match requirements.

It resolved to make new laws and amend existing ones to create a child friendly society which placed children at the center of development, recognized their individuality, respected and valued their voices, observed their best interest in every sphere of life and protected them from violence, abuse and exploitation.