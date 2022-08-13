Work on dental institute must be expedited: President Alvi

CM Parvez announces giving varsity status to Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences.

LAHORE – President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited the under-construction building of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences and reviewed pace of work.

Flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the president was briefed about the project.

Dr Arif Alvi terming it a state-of-the-art project, stressed the need to expedite pace of work to ensure early completion. He hoped that the institute would provide the best dentistry facilities to people. The president also visited various blocks of the building and inspected quality of work. The chief minister directed early completion of the project and announced to give it the status of Fatima Jinnah Dental University. While pointing out that the scheme was approved in his previous tenure in 2005, he regretted that the PML-N government made no significant progress. “Like other public welfare schemes, this project also succumbed to political enmity. The project could not be functionalized after a lapse of 17 years and this resulted in increasing the construction cost;’ he regretted and termed it an enmity with the people.

He maintained that failure in timely completion of healthcare schemes was a criminal negligence. He noted that the timely completion of this project would have resulted in the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people. “I have given priority to the health sector whenever the Almighty has allowed me to serve the masses,” he added. He directed C&W and NESPAK officials to complete the project without delay.

Earlier, Project Director Prof Dr Waheeduddin, briefing the chief guest, apprised that the construction was underway as the project located at Jubilee Town Housing Colony was being sponsored by the Punjab government and executed by the Communication and Works department.

He said the institute was being built over an area of 6,21,497 square feet which would be equipped with the latest technologies to provide modern dental treatment facilities. He told that the project was of Rs3.3 billion whereas an amount of Rs329.2 million had been allocated in an annual development fund for 2022-23. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and others were also present.