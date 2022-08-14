1,800 cops to protect Rawalpindi on Jashan-e-Azadi

Rawalpindi-The police have finalised arrangements for security on Jashan-e-Azadi in the district and a total of 1,800 well equipped cops and officers will be deployed under the security plan, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

According to him, the city police chief Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has made the security plan following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar to protect the public in Rawalpindi and Murree.

Likewise, a total of 600 traffic wardens and officers have also been deployed on various roads and in Murree to ease the traffic rush and to facilitate the road users, he said adding that Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad would himself monitor the duties of subordinates. In Murre, he said an additional 600 cops would also be on duty to maintain law and order situation on Jashan-e-Azadi.

He said that CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari had issued strict orders to deal with those found involved in one-wheeling and showing stunts on cars on August 14. He said some 38 pickets will be erected on all major roads to curb one-wheeling.

Police personnel had been directed to launch a crackdown against traffic disruptors in the form of one-wheelers, he said adding that all the violators would be sent to Adiala Jail.

Checkpoints would also be set up on the entry and exit routes of the city and no one would be allowed to enter the city without proving their identity. Police officers would also be deputed on parks and entertainment spots in the city, he said. He added special patrolling will be conducted by the commandos of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and SDPOs and SHOs in their areas to keep a vigil on anti-social elements.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has urged public not to indulge in any illegal activities on Independence Day such as aerial firing, one-wheeling and rash driving.