35 citizens sustain bullet wounds amid Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

As many as 35 people, including five women sustained bullet injuries amid the Independence Day celebrations at midnight in Karachi.

In an incident in North Karachi, security guards opened fire with to mark the 75th Independence Day, without considering the presence of children in the surroundings.

Similar incidents of aerial firing were reported from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, Bahadurabad, Yousuf Plaza, Liaquatabad, Gulbahar, Chakiwara, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, PIB Colony and other areas.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a suspect involved in aerial firing in the Eidgah ground area and seized weapons from his possession.