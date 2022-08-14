425 traffic cops to perform duties for smooth traffic flow in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have decided to depute 425 officers and officials to control traffic in the capital on the occasion of Independence Day.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a special plan has been chalked out for smooth traffic flow and safe road environment in the city on this day.

A total of 425 officers and officials including SSP, SP, four DSPs and 19 inspectors will perform their duties on different roads of the city to guide the people as per devised traffic plan.

Moreover, 55 police posts would be erected on various avenues including the Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, Faisal Avenue, Murree Road, 7th and 9th Avenues, and Park Road.

Special police squads would perform duties at these posts and to ensure strict action against one-wheelers and others involved in risky driving or driving vehicles or bikes without silencers.

SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed the parents to monitor the activities of their children and not to allow them for one-wheeling.

He said those involved in road stunts would have to face strict action and their vehicles to be also impounded.

The officials of ITP, for guidance of the citizens, would be deployed. Besides, ITP radio FM 92.4 would also update the citizens with real time traffic situation.