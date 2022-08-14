APP

425 traffic cops to perform duties for smooth traffic flow in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have decided to depute 425 officers and officials to control traffic in the capital on the occasion of Independence Day.
Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a special plan has been chalked out for smooth traffic flow and safe road environment in the city on this day.
A total of 425 officers and officials including SSP, SP, four DSPs and 19 inspectors will perform their duties on different roads of the city to guide the people as per devised traffic plan.
Moreover, 55 police posts would be erected on various avenues including the Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, Faisal Avenue, Murree Road, 7th and 9th Avenues, and Park Road.
Special police squads would perform duties at these posts and to ensure strict action against one-wheelers and others involved in risky driving or driving vehicles or bikes without silencers.
SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed the parents to monitor the activities of their children and not to allow them for one-wheeling.
He said those involved in road stunts would have to face strict action and their vehicles to be also impounded.
The officials of ITP, for guidance of the citizens, would be deployed. Besides, ITP radio FM 92.4 would also update the citizens with real time traffic situation.

More Stories
Lahore

Umer Cheema stresses need to learn from past mistakes

Lahore

Met Office predicts more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab in coming days

Lahore

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan holds Nazriya-e-Pakistan march

Lahore

Minister vows to work hard for country’s prosperity

Lahore

Secretary local govt orders installing helpline, ERP software

Lahore

Minister orders to accelerate pace of work on uplift schemes

Business

Finance ministry releases special report on 75 Years Economic Journey of Pakistan

National

KP CM greets nation on 75th I-Day

Business

Gold price declines by Rs500

Business

China’s textile sector sees stable expansion in first six months

1 of 3,354

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More