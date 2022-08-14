48 candidates submit nomination papers for 5 NA seats in KP

45 aspirants vying on general, three on women reserved seats from KP in by-elections

Peshawar – Forty-eight candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the by-polls on five National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to statistics released by an Election Commission spokesman in Peshawar, 45 candidates have submitted nominations for general seats of NA and three candidates for women reserved seat,

Six candidates have filed their nomination papers for NA-22 seat in Mardan, nine for NA-24 seat in Charsadda, ten for NA-31 seat in Peshawar, 17 for the by-election for NA-45 seat in Kurram, and three for the women’s reserved seat.

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Aimal Wali Khan, the provincial leader of the Awami National Party, each submitted their papers for the NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar, respectively, on Saturday.

The seats became vacant following the resignations of PTI MNAs Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Khan, Shaukat Ali and Fakhar Zaman. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until August 27.

Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, has said that he would run for the office on all nine of the vacant seats across the country. The by-elections in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram will be held on September 25. On August 29, the ECP will assign electoral emblems to the candidates, and voting will take place on September 25.

The ECP states that appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers may be submitted up to August 20; a decision will then be rendered no later than August 25.