5,000 cops to guard city on I-Day

LAHORE – Lahore Police have deployed over 5,000 personnel across the provincial capital on Saturday to guard the metropolis during the Independence Day celebrations. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the police will take strict action against one-wheelers and those involved in aerial firing and hooliganism. Dogar said that six SPs, 35 DSPs, and 84 SHOs along with lady police, and Anti-Riot Force personnel will perform duty tonight and on August 14th. He said that over 100 teams comprising the Dolphin squad and Peru Force are also performing duties.

The CCPO warned the youth that they must celebrate the Independence Day spirit while upholding their moral values. He said that there would be zero tolerance against harassment at any place in the city and especially families in public spaces and parks would be given strict security so they could celebrate Independence Day. Lahore Police have beefed up security at the entry and exit points of the city and also performed search and combing operations. Dogar said that traffic police had also devised a comprehensive plan. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the police and also treat them nicely.

PEACE COMMITTEE LAUDS ARRANGEMENTS DURING ASHURA

Peace Committee Lahore on Saturday met Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman here and lauded the arrangements made during Ashura-e-Muharram. The committee comprising Ulema also presented a shield to the commissioner in recognition of services ensured during the Muharram.

On the occasion, Commissioner Capt (retd) Usman said that there were several security threats, but the cooperation of Ulema and scholars ensured peace during the Ashura days. He said the provincial government had also appreciated the constructive role of Ulema in maintaining peace during the holy month.

Usman said, “Our society needs such a vital role of Ulema even during the whole year.” Hafiz Asad Obaid, Pir Usman Noori, Allama Qasim Ali Qasmi, Aghah Shah Hussain, Hafiz Kazim, Asghar Chishti, Mufti Shakeel and others were also present on the occasion.