Australia wishes Pakistan on 75th anniversary

ISLAMABAD – The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins congratulated Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of its formation.

In a special message, he said: “Happy Birthday Pakistan. Just 75 years young and much to be proud of and much to celebrate: Your ethnic diversity, rich cultural heritage, fabulous food and spectacular scenery. But the most striking element for me is the warm and welcoming people – always ready with a smile and a ‘salaam aleikum.’

Australia was one of the first countries to recognise Pakistan in 1947, though our people to people ties go back to the 1800s. Camel traders from Balochistan were critical in transporting goods across our deserts. Today almost 100,000 Pakistanis call Australia home and make a critical contribution to our multicultural society.

We are also proud to host thousands of Pakistani students enjoying our great cities and world class universities.

Looking ahead, Pakistan and Australia both face challenges that require us and all nations to cooperate, particularly that of climate change. Australian expertise in science and technology, especially water management and agricultural research will play a key role.

And who can overlook our common passion for cricket where we look forward to hosting the T20 later this year and Pakistan’s women’s XI early 2023. We were heartened by the typically warm reception given to our cricket team during its Pakistan tour earlier this year.

Finally, we sincerely wish all our Pakistani brothers and sisters increased prosperity and harmony in order to fulfil the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam. In his words:

“My message to you all is of hope, courage and confidence. Let us mobilise all our resources in a systematic and organised way and tackle the grave issues that confront us with the grim determination and discipline worthy of a great nation.”

Jashan-e-Azadi Mubarak.”