Balochistan CM orders immediate relief for rain-hit people

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to reach rain-affected areas to help people on an emergency basis. He also expressed his concern over the emergency situation caused by heavy rains in Killa Abdullah, Muslim Bagh and Lasbela. He constantly contacted the public representatives of the affected areas to discuss the situation with the aim to address problems of affected people in the area.

“The people trapped in the flood water should be rescued immediately” he instructed concerned departments that all resources should be utilized to reach out to the affected people and provide assistance to them. He said the restoration of disconnected communication links was the first priority of the provincial government, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in relief activities. The Chief Minister expressed his regret on the loss of lives and the damages caused by the flood water. He said that the government stands with the victims and their losses would be remedied in every possible way.

Balochistan CM congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated the nation on occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

In his messages issued here, the CM said that we got this country as a result of the great sacrifices of our forefathers, its protection and development was now our responsibility, for which we have to forget all our differences and end all kinds of prejudices and work in the form of a united nation for betterment of the country. He said that at present the country was facing internal and external challenges and the monster of terrorism, anti-national forces wanted to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest, but by establishing complete unity and consensus in our ranks, we would defeat our enemies and could thwart their nefarious design from the country. The Chief Minister said that we could make Pakistan a great Islamic state by following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and a great philosopher, the poet of the East Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal.

He said that at present Balochistan was badly affected by the recent heavy rains and the people were also facing severe difficulties. Besides the best officers of the Pakistan Army who were engaged in the relief and rehabilitation activities of the victims were were martyred in the tragic accident of the helicopter.

“The martyred Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, martyred Major General Amjad Hanif, Shaheed Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Shaheed Major Saeed Ahmed, Shaheed Major Talha Manan and Chief Crowe Havaldar Mudassar Riaz who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, we will pay rich tribute to their sacrifices on Independence Day,” he said. The Chief Minister said that the government would utilize all the resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of rain and flood saying that Balochistan government stood with flood victims in difficult time. He said that on the occasion of Independence Day, we should also pay homage to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense and peace of the country since the creation of Pakistan. The Chief Minister said that if even now we could not learn from the past and play our role in the development of our country, the future generations would never forgive us. He prayed that Allah Almighty to always protect Pakistan and to keep it on the path of construction and development.