BankIslami holds Azadi Walk to celebrate nation’s freedom

KARACHI – Strengthening its long-standing commitment to the nation’s unity this Independence Day, BankIslami held the Azadi Walk for its employees with the support of Commissioner Karachi Division. The Azadi Walk took place in the afternoon of 12th August, starting at Metropole and ending at the commissioner’s office. The event was attended by CEO BankIslami Syed Amir Ali, Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon, and senior bank management and government officials. BankIslami is also proudly sponsoring the upcoming “Platinum Jubilee Youm-e-Azadi Pakistan Festival” organised by commissioner Karachi division.

BankIslami has been at the forefront of renewing the national spirit of freedom, progress, and inclusion every year with meaningful and engaging employee activities. And this time, they have taken it a step further and beyond. This year’s walk was significantly bigger and on a much larger scale. The walk was followed by speeches by the bank’s CEO, senior management and the event’s esteemed guests. The event was then brought to a close with a special shield distribution ceremony and a Hi-tea for the attendees.