BISE Mardan announces SSC exam 2022 results

Mardan – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan Saturday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022.

A total of 65,560 students appeared in the examination, out of which 53,552 were declared successful with a percentage of 64. The result was declared at the award-giving ceremony for the position holder students held at the board.

Sania Roll No 112468 of Khyber Islamic Model School Akbar Pura Nowshera and Mohammad Saad Roll No 123986 of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Hatyan both jointly topped the examination by securing 1088 marks.

Azmat Ali Roll No 115465 of The Fazle Haq College Mardan secured 1086 marks and stood second. The third position was shared by four female students of Girls’ Cadet College Mardan Momina Amir Roll No 101281, Aliza Gulalai Fayaz Roll No 101287, Bibi Maryam Roll No 101291 and Manahil Aftab Roll No 101280 who all secured 1085 marks.

In the Arts Group, Husna Bibi Roll No 153254 of Suffah Children Academy Nowshera secured 1019 marks and stood first. Aleena Nadeem Roll 144584 of Government Girls’ High School (GGHS) Shergarh Mardan achieved the second position with 1012 marks, and Robina Iftikhar Roll No 147299 of the same school secured the third position with 973 marks. Girls outshine boys in the results of Arts Group as all top three positions were won by female candidates.