C Punjab, Sindh, S Punjab win Women U-19 openers

Lahore – Central Punjab, Sindh and Southern Punjab began their Women U19 T20 Tournament 2022 campaign with dominating wins. The six-team tournament, being played at the Muridke Country Club, commenced on Saturday and its next set of three matches will be played today (Sunday).

Eyman, Shawal dominate Central Punjab’s run chase in 10-wicket win over KP

In the first match of the tournament, Central Punjab bowled out Khyber Pakthunkhwa for a measly 45 with Haleema Azeem Dar and Quratulain taking two wickets each. Captain Shawal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima chased down the target with as many as 13 overs remaining. Player of the match Eyman made 27 not out off 26 and Shawal scored 14 not out off 16.

Dina Razvi’s 3 for 4 sets Sindh 10-wicket win over Northern

Player of the match Dina Razvi returned three for four in four overs as Northern could muster only 44 for six in 20 overs after being asked to bat. The other wicket-takers in the innings were Anoosha Nasir, Kainat Eman Shah and Emad Adeel. They all took a wicket each. Captain Aroob Shah made 20 not out off 8 and Aliza Sabir struck 19 not out off 14 as Sindh chased down the target in just 21 balls.

Javeria Siddique’s four-fer records Southern Punjab’s 43-run win

In the third match of the day, it was player of the match Javeria Siddique’s returns of four for 10 that set the match for her side as Balochistan were defeated by 43 runs. Southern Punjab had made 121 for seven after choosing to bat with captain Aqsa Hafeez top-scoring with 29 off 42. Amina Javed and Fakhra Abdullah of Balochistan took two and three wickets respectively. Balochistan in reply were all out for 78 as Javeria starred with the ball.

Scores in brief

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 45 all out, 16.2 overs (Haleema Azeem Dar 2-10, Quratulain 2-7) vs Central Punjab 48-0, 7 overs (Eyman Fatima 27*, Shawal Zulfiqar 14*).

Northern 44-6, 20 overs (Dina Razvi 3-4) vs Sindh 45-0, 3.3 overs (Aroob Shah 20*).

Southern Punjab 121-7, 20 overs (Aqsa Hafeez 29; Fakhra Abdullah 3-28, Amina Javed 2-27) vs Balochistan 78 all out, 18.2 overs (Javeria Siddique 4-10).