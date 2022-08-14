Candidates complain of poor arrangements for medical college test

Peshawar – Candidates who applied for various positions in Timergara Medical College on Saturday decried the poor arrangements made by a private testing agency at the only examination centre set up at Police Public School and College near the board bazaar on Jamrud Road, Peshawar.

Hundreds of candidates, both male and female earlier on Friday faced immense difficulties to leave for Peshawar in time due to a shortage of passenger vehicles at the general bus stand in Timergara. As a result, they reached Peshawar late at night while the reporting time in the examination centre had been fixed at 6:30 on Saturday morning.

However, after spending a sleepless night when candidates reached the examination centre pushing and jostling one another, the test started one and half hours late due to a lack of proper arrangements.

Ayesha a candidate from the Munda area in Lower Dir told this scribe that she left Timergara for Peshawar in a passenger coach along with her Baba on Friday at 7 PM and reached Peshawar on 10:45 PM, as there was no passenger vehicle at the Timergara bus stand.

“ I wonder as to why the organizers of the test established examination centre at Peshawar instead of Lower Dir district”, she said adding all other testing agencies have been successfully arranging tests in Timergara, Chakdara and other areas of the district.

Zuhaib Bakht another candidate hailing from Balambat who had arrived from Saudi Arabia to take the examination lamented the poor arrangements made by the concerned testing agency. “In suffocating heat without a light sitting in a packed examination centre for one and a half hours was no less than punishment, he said.

“I can’t understand the logic behind holding a test for Timergara Medical College at Peshawar putting hundreds of unemployed candidates at trial”, Muhammad Iqbal another candidate from Timergara said.

“ It seemed the testing agency was performing mere a formality instead of holding the examination as all candidates were provided with the same question papers without serial numbers in the same colour carrying unclear and twice printed questions”, Irfanullah another candidate said.

The candidates demanded the concerned authorities immediately cancel tests scheduled for other categories in Timergara Medical College to be held under the same testing agency and to conduct the remaining tests by an efficient testing agency in the Lower Dir district in the larger interests of the candidates.