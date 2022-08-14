Cases against Shehbaz, Hamza put off till Sept 7

LAHORE – An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday accepted the pleas of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz seeking exemption from court appearance in Ashiyana and Ramazan Sugar Mills references.

The accountability court accepted PM Shehbaz’s petition for granting him exemption from court appearance in Ashiyana reference. Judge Sajid Ali Awan heard the petition and summoned the witnesses to record their statements in the next hearing. The judge adjourned the case hearing till Sept 7. Former LDA DG Ahad Cheema appeared before the court to complete his court attendance.

In another case, the accountability court accepted Hamza Shehbaz’s petition for exemption from court appearance in Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

The court sought arguments on his court appearance exemption plea in the next hearing which would be held on Sept 7.

It bears mentioning here that the court has already accepted the plea of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his permanent exemption from court appearance in the case.