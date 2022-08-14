Agencies

China’s textile sector sees stable expansion in first six months

BEIJING – China’s textile industry posted stable revenue growth in the first half of this year, official data showed. Textile companies with an annual main business income of at least 20 million yuan (about 3 million US dollars) raked in 2.52 trillion yuan in revenue in the first six months of 2022, up 5.7 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The total added value of these companies rose 0.9 percent year on year during the period.
The combined sales of main retailers amounted to 8.12 trillion yuan in the January-June period, up 0.8 percent from a year earlier. The country’s garment exports amounted to 156.5 billion US dollars, an increase of 11.7 percent.
But the data also showed a 17 percent year-on-year decline in total profits of these companies and slight drops in yarn, cloth and garment output. The textile sector’s employment levels also went down mildly.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Umer Cheema stresses need to learn from past mistakes

Lahore

Met Office predicts more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab in coming days

Lahore

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan holds Nazriya-e-Pakistan march

Lahore

Minister vows to work hard for country’s prosperity

Lahore

Secretary local govt orders installing helpline, ERP software

Lahore

Minister orders to accelerate pace of work on uplift schemes

Business

Finance ministry releases special report on 75 Years Economic Journey of Pakistan

National

KP CM greets nation on 75th I-Day

Business

Gold price declines by Rs500

Business

SBP allows opening of mobile account

1 of 3,915

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More