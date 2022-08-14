CM addresses main ceremony of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day at Huzuri Bagh

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s address at the main ceremony of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day at Huzuri Bagh.

CM said, Millions of people sacrificed their lives for Pakistan. Our identity is from Pakistan.

If there was no Pakistan, we would have no identity.

Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Armed Forces General Qamar Javed Bajwa has made the defense of the homeland impregnable.

No one can look against Pakistan with an evil eye.

Under the leadership of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the services of the Pakistan Army for the elimination of terrorism from the country and the establishment of peace are commendable.

Allah Ta’ala has given us Jannat Nazir country.

It is the responsibility of all of us to do our part to beautify the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah achieved a separate homeland by an unprecedented struggle.

Be it the opposition, businessmen, industrialists, politicians or people working in any field, we all have to work hard for the betterment of our country.

Pakistan has given a lot to all of us, now we have to pay off its debt.

Because of Pakistan, today we are in a position of honor and status.

We should not forget the martyrs of Kashmir, who have lit the candle of freedom with their blood.

Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan.

God willing, the time is not far when Kashmir will become Pakistan.

I pay tribute to the security forces and police officers and soldiers who sacrificed for the safety and peace of the country. People of every religion live in Pakistan.

The minority community has also played a key role in the construction and development of Pakistan. Respecting minorities is our duty.

I created many institutions for special children in my previous era.

God willing, now they will increase the institutions of special children.

In my previous period, I made education free till matriculation, now I will make education free till graduation.

The future of Pakistan is bright and shining.

Pakistan has achieved many achievements in 75 years.

Imran Khan won the Cricket World Cup.

In the field of hockey, Pakistan has won many honors at the world level.

Recently, Pakistani wrestlers and weightlifters have won several medals in the Commonwealth Games.

Even if we try and work hard, if the intention is good, the help of Allah Almighty is involved.

We will double the sports facilities in the province.

Medicines have been made free in the emergencies of hospitals in Punjab.

I have always believed in honor and respect and have increased the respect of officers. First respect then work.

They will die by making Punjab an ideal province.

We have good relations with Turkey, China, America and Iran and today the Consul General of these countries have come to participate in the Independence Day celebrations, for which I thank them.

Together we will strengthen the defense of Pakistan.

Let’s pledge together to make our countrymen greater than great.

CM announced a reward of Rs.3 lakh for special girls who sing perfect songs and Rs.50 thousand for lead singer.

CM announced a prize of Rs 3 lakh for boys and girls who sing divine songs, Rs 50 thousand for lead singer and Rs 2 lakh for scouts.

CM announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the police band.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi went to the special girls singing Milli songs and sang Milkar Milli song with them.