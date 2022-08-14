CM, Governor felicitate nation on 75th Independence Day

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ang Governor Balighur Rehman on Saturday felicitated the nation over the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, saying Pakistan came into existence due to the sacrifices laid of martyrs.

In his message on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, the chief minister saluted the matchless sacrifices of the heroes of Pakistan movement.

“This day provides us an opportunity to pay homage to all the brave sons who laid down their lives for getting a separate homeland. The untiring hardwork of Quaid-e-Azam M Ali Jinnah and the culmination of the dream of Allama Iqbal made possible creation of Pakistan. We also express our complete solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” he added.

Parvez said there was a need to promote mutual cooperation and goodwill in the society to safeguard the blessings of independence. “Today we solemnly reiterate our pledge that we will remain steadfast and will accept every challenge by adhering to the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline being imparted to us by Quaid-e-Azam.” He prayed to the Almighty to grant success to sincere efforts to build the beloved country according to the ideology of the founding father. He said the Independence Day gives a message to forget our personal differences and unite together for the progress and prosperity of the homeland. Let’s pledge to make Pakistan greater and stronger than ever in the comity of nations, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, in his message, the governor said the nations stand together with collective thought, mutual concern, vision for their freedom, national identity and dignity. “We have to come out of the shell of personalism, give up ego politics and personal interests for the survival and security of our dear country. Pakistan is the gift of the Almighty and has been established by the immense sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers.”

He added: “We have to value, protect and protect this gift and blessing of the Almighty. It is possible only if we rise above our political affiliations and individual thoughts, adopt collective thinking.

The 14th August reminds us all to follow the thoughts of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal and play our positive role in the development of the country. Pakistan is our identity and its survival is our survival,” he added.

VISION OF LEADERSHIP, SACRIFICES RESULTED IN PAKISTAN’S INDEPENDENCE: CHOHAN

Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan was created 75 years ago due to vision of Quid-e-Azam M Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama M Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and the sacrifices, rendered by our forefathers.

Talking to the media persons outside the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday, he said, “Due to a sovereign motherland, we are living with freedom today.”

He criticised the political opponents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying the PTI would again form governments in the Centre and the provinces after winning the elections. He said that various political leaders had been criticising the institutions in the past but only Shahbaz Gill of the PTI was arrested.

Chohan claimed, “Imran Khan is a true leader after Quid-e-Azam.” He demanded the sitting government hold general elections in the country immediately. He said PTI’s struggle would continue and Imran Khan would become the prime minister again.