CM Punjab honors CWG 2022 medal-winning wrestlers

LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday honored Commonwealth Games medal winning wrestlers Zaman Anwar and Sharif Tahir (silver medallists) and Ali Asad (bronze medallists) here on Saturday.

The CM Punjab handed over Rs one million each to silver medallists Zaman Anwar and Sharif Tahir while Rs half a million to bronze medallist Ali Asad as a token of gift. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced to establish three sports arenas of international standards in Punjab and said that these arenas would be set up in Gujranwala, Multan and Lahore. He said that the players would be provided international standard facilities in the sports arena.

Pervaiz Elahi also announced to send the wrestlers abroad for the training under the able guidance and coaching of foreign coaches. He appreciated that the wrestlers earned good name and fame for the country at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after competing well against their strong opponents and winning medals.

He termed the players like Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad as precious asset of the country, who are not only true ambassadors of Pakistan in international and mega sports events but also worker harder to earn medals in these events. He hoped that they will continue to work harder and win more medals for Pakistan in future.

The CM said that the Punjab government will continue to encourage the sportsmen and players in future. Provincial Sports Minister Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports, DG Sports Board Punjab and other officials were also present on the occasion.