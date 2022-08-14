Covid-19 claims four lives in past 24 hours: NIH

Pakistan has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

The NIH stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 19,591 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 581 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 2.97 percent.

According to the data issued by NIH, 178 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities. The number of active cases has reached 9,256.

COVID-19 Statistics 14 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,591

Positive Cases: 581

Positivity %: 2.97%

Deaths: 04

Patients on Critical Care: 178 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 14, 2022

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Pakistan has reported 1,561,579 COVID-19 cases and 30,520 deaths.

A report said that the novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.