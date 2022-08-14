News Desk

Covid-19 claims four lives in past 24 hours: NIH

Pakistan has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

The NIH stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 19,591 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 581 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 2.97 percent.

According to the data issued by NIH, 178 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities. The number of active cases has reached 9,256.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Pakistan has reported 1,561,579 COVID-19 cases and 30,520 deaths.

A report said that the novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

‘Legend of Mola Jutt’ releases another trailer

Lahore

Shujaat asks politicians not to drag institutions into politics

National

Harassment of PTI women supporters at Lahore rally

Business

Rupee likely to continue winning streak on IMF optimism

National

Nation Celebrates Independence day with traditional Baja

Islamabad

PM visits residence of Shaheed Major Talha

Islamabad

Pakistan unveils re-recorded national anthem

Islamabad

Two soldiers martyred, one injured in Balochistan terrorist attack

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Rawal Chowk flyover

National

Indus flood flow passing through Dadu-Moro bridge

1 of 8,860

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More