CSB recommends promotion of 15 PSP officers to BPS-20-21

ISLAMABAD – The Central Selection Board (CSB) completed its three-day process for the promotion of officers of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) in BS-20 and BS-21 grades, informed sources on Saturday. On the third day, the meeting gave approval to promote fifteen DIGs to the rank of additional IG, they said. Ex-cadre cases were also considered in the last day meeting of the CSB. The Central Public Service Commission chairman presided over the CSB meeting on the third day, sources added. According to sources the police officers including Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, Jawad Ahmed Dogar, Akhter Hayyat, Munir Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Khalid Khattak, Dr Suhail Habib Tajik, Dr Riaz Nazir Ghara, Muhammad Ali Baba Khail, Kashif Alam, Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Khadim Hussain Rindh, Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry and Bilal Siddique Kamyana have been named for promotion to BS-21.