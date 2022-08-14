Israr Ahmad

CSB recommends promotion of 15 PSP officers to BPS-20-21

ISLAMABAD    –    The Central Selection Board (CSB) completed its three-day process for the promotion of officers of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) in BS-20 and BS-21 grades, informed sources on Saturday. On the third day, the meeting gave approval to promote fifteen DIGs to the rank of additional IG, they said. Ex-cadre cases were also considered in the last day meeting of the CSB. The Central Public Service Commission chairman presided over the CSB meeting on the third day, sources added. According to sources the police officers including Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, Jawad Ahmed Dogar, Akhter Hayyat, Munir Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Khalid Khattak, Dr Suhail Habib Tajik, Dr Riaz Nazir Ghara, Muhammad Ali Baba Khail, Kashif Alam, Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Khadim Hussain Rindh, Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry and Bilal Siddique Kamyana have been named for promotion to BS-21.

More Stories
Lahore

Imran Khan announces a new round of rallies

Islamabad

PM again invites parties for charter of economy

Islamabad

NA speaker opens diamond jubilee celebrations of parliament

Islamabad

FIA directs Imran to provide all funds record

Islamabad

6 more die as Balochistan’s monsoon death toll swells

National

Reports about presence of TTP’s armed men in Swat exaggerated, says ISPR

National

13 die, 5 injured in bus-truck accident near Rahim Yar Khan

Lahore

Govt approaches IHC for Gill’s physical remand

Islamabad

Remission in sentences for prisoners

Islamabad

Imran’s fake narrative exposed as PTI hires firm for lobbying in US: Musadik

1 of 11,251

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More