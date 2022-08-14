FIA directs Imran to provide all funds record

ISLAMABAD – While moving forward with the interrogation into the PTI foreign funding case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent a notice to party chairman Imran Khan seeking all records of funds transactions by all national and international firms to the party and other party leaders’ accounts.

The FIA has initiated probe into the PTI funds transfer following the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan declaring the party had received funds from prohibited sources.

According to the letter, Imran Khan has been asked to provide within 15 days the record of the membership fee from the establishment of the PTI till now.

The investigation agency also sought annual statements of PTI’s bank accounts since 1996, the record of its registered and unregistered organizations and trusts from the party’s chief.

Imran Khan is also asked to provide the record of PTI’s national and international donors.

Besides this, the FIA has also sought the data of the party’s office-bearers and the names of those who were allowed to operate the party’s bank accounts. The investigation agency has also directed Imran Khan to provide details of the board that is looking after the financial affairs of the party.