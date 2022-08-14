Agencies

Gold price declines by Rs500

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 on Saturday and was sold at Rs138,500 in the local market against its sale at Rs139,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs429 and was sold at Rs118,741 against its sale at Rs119,170, whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs108,846 against its sale at Rs109,240. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,560 and Rs1,337.44, respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market increased by $12 and was sold at $1,802 against its sale at $1,790, the association reported.

