Baqar RazaNews Desk

Google celebrates Pakistan Independence Day

Today Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day and Google has contributed to our celebration by gracing Pakistan’s Google homepage with a nationalistic doodle for Independence Day.

This year’s doodle comes from the amazing Frere Hall building. It is a located in the city of Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, Pakistan.

According to Google, doodles are the fun, surprising and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.

Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland today with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

