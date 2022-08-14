News Desk

Govt approaches IHC for Gill’s physical remand

LAHORE    –   The government filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday for PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical custody, arguing that the ongoing investigation against him and collection of evidence could not be completed without it.

Gill was arrested on Tuesday at Banigala Chowk in the capital after a video clip of his controversial remarks, aired on ARY News, went viral on social media.

Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon filed a petition in the IHC, naming Gill, the sessions’ judge and the judicial magistrate as respondents.

The petition argued that the investigation in the case was not complete, according to the prosecution, and therefore, the judicial magistrate had “completely halted” the ongoing investigation by remanding Gill into judicial custody. Resultantly, it said, the prosecution’s case was “seriously prejudiced” and it could not bring further results of the investigation on the record.

