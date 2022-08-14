Harassment of PTI women supporters at Lahore rally

Multiple footages have surfaced showing women supporters of PTI being molested by their male colleagues after the Lahore rally Saturday night.

The public rally, held at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium and addressed by Imran Khan and other party leaders, ended late night Saturday.

The organizers had set up a separate enclosure for women. But as soon as the rally ended and participants began to leave several male PTI supporters assaulted the women, who screamed in panic.

One video shows women climbing the gate of the stadium to escape the molesters.

Other videos show, male workers obstructing the exit path and pressing against women.

The Punjab police, which is under the PTI government, did little to stop the harassment.

