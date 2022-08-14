Home Minister visits Safe Cities Authority to review security arrangements

Home Minister Punjab Colonel (Rtd) Hashim Dogar visited Safe Cities Authority to review the security arrangements.

Additional Chief Secretary Interior Captain (Rtd) Asadullah along with Interior Minister.

Interior Minister Colonel Hashim Dogar reviewed the security arrangements at the rally hall and the Independence Day celebration.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a briefing about the surveillance cameras at the entrances and exits of the city and Jalsa Gah.

The police are actively involved in making the security arrangements fool-proof.

The Home Minister expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements of the police and law enforcement agencies.

The Independence Day celebrations are being secured by police and other law enforcement agencies.