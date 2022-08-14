Home Minister visits Safe Cities Authority to review security arrangements

Home Minister Punjab Colonel (Rtd) Hashim Dogar visited Safe Cities Authority to review the security arrangements.

Additional Chief Secretary Interior Captain (Rtd) Asadullah along with Interior Minister.

Interior Minister Colonel Hashim Dogar reviewed the security arrangements at the rally hall and the Independence Day celebration.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a briefing about the surveillance cameras at the entrances and exits of the city and Jalsa Gah.

The police are actively involved in making the security arrangements fool-proof.

The Home Minister expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements of the police and law enforcement agencies.

The Independence Day celebrations are being secured by police and other law enforcement agencies.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan unveils re-recorded national anthem

Islamabad

Two soldiers martyred, one injured in Balochistan terrorist attack

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Rawal Chowk flyover

National

Indus flood flow passing through Dadu-Moro bridge

Lahore

CM addresses main ceremony of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day at Huzuri Bagh

Islamabad

Pakistan Air Force Celebrates Independence Day With Fervour

Business

SBP unveils design of Rs75 banknote on 75th anniversary of country’s independence

National

Google celebrates Pakistan Independence Day

Karachi

Arabian Sea Depression weakens, at 540km southwest of Karachi

Islamabad

Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR

1 of 8,804

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More