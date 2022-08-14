Our Staff Reporter

Imran instigating people against US: Sharjeel

KARACHI – Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Saturday that Imran Khan had buried his narrative of foreign conspiracy by signing a contract with an American lobbying firm.
In a statement, the minister added that on one hand, Imran Khan was instigating the people of Pakistan against the US, while on the other hand, funds of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being spent for hiring lobbying firm to persuade the US authorities for seeking favour for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
He alleged that Imran Khan had won the global Oscar award for his hypocritic instincts. He was of view that Imran Khan had turned his political party into a mafia. The minister said that President Arif Alvi’s own son was also involved in social media campaigns against institutions.
The minister said that PTI government was replacing national flags in Lahore today with PTI flags.

“This cannot be tolerated in any way,” the minister asserted and added that those who had removed the flags of Pakistan had actually insulted 220 million people of Pakistan.

Memon warned Imran Khan and PTI to desist from conspiracies against the country; otherwise, people would make them an example in such way that they would not be able to show their face to anyone.

 

More Stories
Lahore

Umer Cheema stresses need to learn from past mistakes

Lahore

Met Office predicts more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab in coming days

Lahore

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan holds Nazriya-e-Pakistan march

Lahore

Minister vows to work hard for country’s prosperity

Lahore

Secretary local govt orders installing helpline, ERP software

Lahore

Minister orders to accelerate pace of work on uplift schemes

Business

Finance ministry releases special report on 75 Years Economic Journey of Pakistan

National

KP CM greets nation on 75th I-Day

Business

Gold price declines by Rs500

Business

China’s textile sector sees stable expansion in first six months

1 of 1,809

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More