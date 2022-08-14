Imran instigating people against US: Sharjeel

KARACHI – Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Saturday that Imran Khan had buried his narrative of foreign conspiracy by signing a contract with an American lobbying firm.

In a statement, the minister added that on one hand, Imran Khan was instigating the people of Pakistan against the US, while on the other hand, funds of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being spent for hiring lobbying firm to persuade the US authorities for seeking favour for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He alleged that Imran Khan had won the global Oscar award for his hypocritic instincts. He was of view that Imran Khan had turned his political party into a mafia. The minister said that President Arif Alvi’s own son was also involved in social media campaigns against institutions.

The minister said that PTI government was replacing national flags in Lahore today with PTI flags.

“This cannot be tolerated in any way,” the minister asserted and added that those who had removed the flags of Pakistan had actually insulted 220 million people of Pakistan.

Memon warned Imran Khan and PTI to desist from conspiracies against the country; otherwise, people would make them an example in such way that they would not be able to show their face to anyone.