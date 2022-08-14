Imran Khan announces a new round of rallies

PTI leader says he is not anti-Army or anti-America.

LAHORE – Addressing a large number of his supporters at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore late Saturday night, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan vowed to launch a struggle to achieve ‘real freedom’ from slavery.

To achieve this objective, he announced to start a new round of political rallies across the country to get rid of what he called the ‘imported government’ enforced upon the nation by a slave mindset.

In his two-hour long speech, the PTI chief also announced the re-launch of the Tiger Force to send across his message to the people. This force presumably comprising the party workers will go door to door to tell the people that they should not be afraid of the coercive tactics of the present regime and come out in large numbers to support him.

“The daughters and the youth should get ready to go door to door for this noble cause”, he averred. Khan said he had decided to go to the masses to mobilise them for a decisive battle against the incumbent government. Starting from Rawalpindi, he announced to hold a series of public rallies in Karachi, Sukkar, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Gujrat, Multan, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, Mardan and other cities.

Khan was of the view that country had not achieved real freedom in the last 75 years as the past rulers acted likes slaves to the foreign countries and compromised the interests of their people.

“The struggle for real freedom is at its peak now. We will continue to struggle till the ouster of the imported government. Will not make the nation bow down before other countries”, he affirmed.

Khan said he was not an anti-American but was against slavery of America. He maintained that he would not compromise on the rights of his people. “We want friends not masters”, he said in a proverbial reference to former president General Ayub Khan’s book.

He said he had good terms with former US president Donald Trump because he gave him respect. “Trump gave me the kind of protocol not given to any other Pakistani”, he added.

While talking about the alleged foreign conspiracy to dismantle his government, he mentioned Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for south and central Asian affairs who according to him had asked Pakistani diplomats that Imran should be ousted through no-confidence motion. “Who are they to ask me why I go to Russia?’’ he asked.

He said India was an independent country in true sense as it purchased oil from Russia despite being a strategic ally of the US. He pledged to unite the nation and also announced to pay off foreign debt collectively. He said he wanted to pay off foreign loans with the money raised by the Pakistanis. It reminded many of the “Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro” scheme previously launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the 1990s. Khan was scheduled to conclude his speech before 12 midnight to enable his supporters to celebrate the Independence Day, but he just dragged on his speech. He had to take a break for five minutes or so and then restart the speech at 12 midnight.

Eventually, his speech ended with prayers for the martyrs with fireworks in the background.