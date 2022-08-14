News Desk

Independence Day calls for giving priority to state over politics: Shujaat Hussain

While congratulating the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the country is confronting myriad of problems on every front including national, international and ideological.

In his Independence Day message on Sunday, Ch Shujaat said that country was facing problems on national, international and ideological fronts. He advised politicians to always prefer state interests to their personal interests.

He was of the view that state institutions should not be dragged into political confrontation.

