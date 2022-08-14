News Desk

Jennifer Garner marks National Middle Child Day

LONDON – Jennifer Garner never misses the opportunity to shower love on her close ones. The Elektra actress recently shared a cute throwback picture with her siblings as she celebrated National Middle Child day on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 13 Going On 30 actress posted a memorable picture with her sisters Melissa and Susannah. In the snap, the sister-trio was seen enjoying a boating trip in their earlier years. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “The best thing that ever happened to me was growing up between my sisters. #NationalMiddleChildDay.” On the professional front, the Yes Day actress is currently working on the upcoming miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me. The series is based on Laura Dave’s book of the same name, which was published last year. The Last Thing He Told Me will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. However, no release date has been announced yet.

