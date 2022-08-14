Kyrgios win streak ended by Hurkacz in Canada

MONTREAL – Nick Kyrgios’s nine-match winning streak ended in the Canadian Masters quarter-finals when eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 victory. Enjoying a superb run of form, Kyrgios suffered his first loss since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. The 27-year-old’s run included a title at the Citi Open, before he ran into Hurkacz, who improved his record to 2-0 against the Australian, following a three-sets win earlier this year in the Halle semi-finals. Hurkacz will next face Norwegian fourth seed Caper Ruud, who strolled into the last four by sweeping aside sixth-seeded hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-2. Kyrgios shrugged off the end of his winning streak, saying in his usual blunt fashion that he could not care less and was more interested in getting home after the U.S. Open to see his mother and father, who are not well. Briton Dan Evans also advanced to the semi-finals, coming back from a set down to hand American Tommy Paul a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to set up a last-four meeting with Pablo Carrena Busta. The Spaniard won 7-6(4), 6-1 against British qualifier Jack Draper to book his place in the next round.