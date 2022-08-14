News Desk

‘Legend of Mola Jutt’ releases another trailer

Highly-anticipated Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan-starrer, The Legend of Maula Jatt. The Bilal Lashari directorial, which also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Mirza Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles will hit the cinemas on October 13.

Another trailer of the Maula Jutt has been released.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is considered to the most expensive film to come out of Pakistan. This intense and epic hero origin story, with a screenplay by Bilal Lashari and dialogues by Nasir Adeeb, is a hard reboot of the 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’.

The film is directed by Lashari, known for his directorial debut, the box office megahit film Waar and produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

