Met Office predicts more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab in coming days

LAHORE – Met Office has predicted more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab in coming days. In weather advisory today (Saturday), the Met Office informed that a depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move towards west along Makran coast. Due to this weather system, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country. Another low pressure is likely to approach Sindh on Tuesday. Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from tomorrow till Tuesday with occasional gaps. It said the heavy rains may generate urban flooding, advising all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measure.