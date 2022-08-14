Minister orders to accelerate pace of work on uplift schemes

LAHORE – Provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed to accelerate the pace of work on the improvement schemes of entrance and exit roads of Lahore, saying the development schemes for providing transportation and other facilities to the citizens should be completed working day and night.

A meeting was held in the housing department under the chairmanship of provincial minister housing, urban development, in which the progress of the ongoing and new schemes of Lahore Development Authority was reviewed. DG LDA Amer Ahmed Khan gave the detailed briefing about the working of the Authority and progress of the ongoing schemes.

He said that the work of the flyover at Sheranwala gate has been completed and it will be inaugurated soon. The sports complex in Sabzazar will be inaugurated next week. Sports Complexes in Shahdara, Singhpura, Shalimar, Kahna and other areas of the city are being built, the provincial minister added. He said that all kinds of resources are available for the welfare schemes of the people, the relevant institutions should work diligently and complete the welfare schemes.

During the briefing, the minister was told that rehabilitation and improvement work of roads circulation around Babusabu interchange is about to complete, the restoration work of Sagian Road is also going on rapidly, while 70 percentof the construction work of additional lane on Lahore Bridge Ferozepur Road has been completed. Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, DG LDA and concerned officers attended the meeting.