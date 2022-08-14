Our Staff Reporter

Minister vows to work hard for country’s prosperity

LAHORE – Punjab Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Saturday felicitated the nation on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan and vowed to work hard for making the country prosperous.
Addressing a ceremony held at the Punjab Transport Company in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of the country, he paid glowing tribute to the heroes of Pakistan Movement, who laid their lives for getting a separate homeland.
He said, “Now it is our responsibility to leave no stone unturned for progress and prosperity of the country and making it a great nation.” He said that Muslims of the Subcontinent led a movement with bravery.
Muneeb Sultan said that today was the day to remember the sacrifices of Pakistan Movement heroes. “We are proud of the sons of the soil who laid their lives to protect the ideology of Muslims,” he added.
Later, he also attended the Azadi rally, organised by the department, which culminated at Liberty Chowk after passing through Main Boulevard and Jail Road.

