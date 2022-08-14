Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee today

LAHORE – Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Independence Day of motherland, today (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salutes at federal capital and twenty-one gun salutes at the provincial headquarters. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.