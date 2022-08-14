Netherlands-based squad to face Pakistan as County contingent stay away

Rotterdam – The KNCB have named an entirely Netherlands-based squad to face Pakistan in their upcoming CWC Super League series at Rotterdam, with the county-contracted Dutch contingent unavailable for the series due to English domestic commitments.

Their absence makes room for the recall of veteran keeper-turned offspinning all-rounder Wesley Barresi, while fellow spin all-rounder Arnav Jain has earned a call-up to the squad on the back of strong domestic performances for VOC Rotterdam.

Jain’s club-mate Scott Edwards will lead the Dutch out on his home ground in his second full series as captain, and as with the recent T20I series against New Zealand, the side is drawn only from players based in the Netherlands for the Summer. The series scheduling at the height of the English white ball season means the Dutch will be missing all seven of their UK-based players.

Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann and pace spearhead Fred Klaassen both turning out for the Manchester Originals, left arm spin all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe for the Superchargers and seamer Timm van der Gugten for Birmingham Phoenix.

Shane Snater, Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren also remain with their respective counties, competing in the Royal London One Day Cup. Musa Nadeem Ahmad also returns for the ODIs, having made way during the T20I series against New Zealand for the veteran Stephan Myburgh, the latter now retired from the 50-over format.

With Max O’Dowd a sure selection as opener, Nadeem will likely be competing for a spot at the top with teenaged opener Vikram Singh, or potentially in the middle order should Teja Nidamanuru fail to fulfil the promise of his debut innings. Tom Cooper and Bas de Leede are sure starters in the top order, with Barresi likely coming in at five or six, though he has batted all through the order for the Dutch in the past.

Logan van Beek will likely lead the seam attack alongside de Leede, with Ryan Klein and Vivian Kingma competing for a potential third seamers slot. Tim Pringle is the sole left arm spinner in the squad, with Clayton Floyd missing out and the stalwart Pieter Seelaar enjoying retirement, and the only slow bowler to take the ball away from right handers.

Fellow teenager Shariz Ahmad provides a wrist spin option, but bowls the googly as stock delivery, while Aryan Dutt will likely compete with Jain and Barresi for the off-spinners slot. The three ODIs, all to be played at VOC’s home ground at Hazleaarweg, Rotterdam, are the Netherlands final home fixtures in the CWC ODI Super League, which will be discontinued after this edition.

The series marks Pakistan’s first visit to the Netherlands since the 2004 Videocon Cup trilateral series against India and Australia, and their first matches against the Netherlands on Dutch soil since an unofficial tour match at the Hague in 1992.

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmad and Arnav Jain.