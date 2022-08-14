‘No policy under consideration for screening of Indian movies’

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Central Board of Film Censor (CBFC) Muhammed Tahir Hassan on Saturday categorically said that there was no policy under consideration, at any level, to allow screening of Indian films in Pakistan.

Tahir Hassan, in a press statement, strongly rebutted a news item appearing in certain sections of media in this regard which had reported that arrangements were being made to allow screening of the Indian movie ‘Lal Singh Chadha’.

Strongly rebutting the news items being circulated on different social media platforms, the CBFC chief termed these reports as baseless and far from reality.