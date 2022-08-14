Our Staff Reporter

PAF chief felicitates nation on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD     –     Chief of Air Staff of   Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu NI(M) has said that 14th August reminds us of the epic struggle by our illustrious predecessors for a separate homeland, who  stood firm and united under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and eventually realised their   dream of an independent country.

In a message to the nation, the Air chief extended his warm greetings to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.  While paying rich tributes to worthy ancestors for their supreme sacrifices, the Air chief said that 14th August is   more significant this year as we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our independence – indeed a landmark in the history of our nation. No doubt, during the course of our journey since creation of Pakistan, we have encountered numerous challenges and achieved many triumphs to take pride in, he asserted. “On this happy day,        I urge you to reflect on past, chart your destiny and work with renewed enthusiasm for progress and prosperity of the country. I am confident that on the strength of our determination and unity, we can achieve new heights of glory and excellence,” Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed   Sidhu   said.

He assured   that Pakistan Air Force has a legacy of rising to the occasion and remains fully prepared to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. Upholding Quaid’s Vision of being “Second to None”, PAF relentlessly pursues excellence in all domains, he said.  Our focus remains on operational excellence, continued modernization through smart inductions of cutting-edge Niche Technologies, to befittingly address contemporary and future challenges.

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu   said that we also salute the generations of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives

fighting for freedom, and assured    Kashmiri brothers and sisters of   Pakistan’s resolute commitment and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for their just right of self-determination.

