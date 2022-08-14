Pakistan Air Force Celebrates Independence Day With Fervour

Pakistan Air Force joins the Nation in 75th Independence Day celebrations with fervour and dignity.

The Day commenced with offering of special “Dua’” for integrity, progress and prosperity of the country in mosques of Pakistan Air Force Bases & AHQs.

Later, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nadeem Sabir, SI(M), Inspector General Pakistan Air Force, hoisted the national flag.

Afterwards, all personnel, imbued with the warmth of patriotism, sung the National Anthem in unison with the whole nation.

Message of the day by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M), Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also read at the occasion.

A large number of Officers, Airmen and Civilians participated in the ceremony.

Similar ceremonies were also held at all Regional Air Commands, PAF Bases and Installations.