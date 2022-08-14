News Desk

Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR

Two jawans of the Pakistan Army were martyred in IED device explosion in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, an explosive device exploded in Braal area of ​​Dir, in which two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred.

Martyred Sepoy Sajid Ali belonged to Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz hailed from Poonch Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

ISPR says that the clearance operation against terrorists in the area is going on, Pakistan forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.

On July 6, a 23-year-old soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces had conducted an operation in Mir Ali Tehsil of KP’s North Waziristan district on information of the presence of terrorists.

A heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place during the operation. “During the exchange of fire, 23-year-old Sepoy Waheed Khan of Nowshera embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR added.

