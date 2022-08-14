Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR

Two jawans of the Pakistan Army were martyred in IED device explosion in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, an explosive device exploded in Braal area of ​​Dir, in which two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred.

Martyred Sepoy Sajid Ali belonged to Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz hailed from Poonch Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

ISPR says that the clearance operation against terrorists in the area is going on, Pakistan forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.