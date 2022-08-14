Pakistan unveils re-recorded national anthem

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially unveiled the newly re-recorded national anthem of Pakistan composed with modern technology on the nation’s 75th Independence Day.

The national anthem has been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of 155 singers, 48 musicians and 6 bandmasters.

PM Shehbaz has become the second elected prime minister after Liaquat Ali Khan to have the unique honour of unveiling the anthem. The project has been completed in collaboration with various departments, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and ISPR.

The brass bands of all three armed forces also participated in this national effort. The new compositions, recorded with excellent imaging carry a rainbow of all the cultural and regional colours of Pakistan.

Addressing a national flag-hoisting and unveiling of re-recording ceremony of the national anthem here at the Jinnah Convention Centre, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that like their forefathers, on this 75th Independence Day, they vowed to transform Pakistan into an economic power.

In a bid to put the country on the trajectory of progress and bring economic stability, PM Shehbaz stressed the need for holding a national dialogue and developing a consensus on the “charter of economy” among all the stakeholders.

“If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but for it we have to strive day and night and prove to the world that we are no less than anyone in the world,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians, senior military and law enforcement agencies leadership and people belonging to all walks of life.