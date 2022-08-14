Pakistan volleyball team beats Australia in AVC Cup

Lahore – Pakistan team participating in Thailand for AVC Cup played against Australia and won the match 3-2 with the scoer being 21-25, 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 16-9. Fahad Raza, Mazhar Khan and Asif played outstanding games against Australia, which is a highly rated team as it plays World Championship and World Volleyball Nations League after qualifying. Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) official said that the national team will try to achieve one of the top 3/4 positions in Asia and move up for the World Championship, World League, and ultimately will have the goal of qualifying for World Olympics.