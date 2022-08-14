Agencies

Phillips, Mitchell star in New Zealand’s series-clinching win 

Kingston – Glenn Phillips (76) and Daryl Mitchell (48) played quick-fire hands to power New Zealand to a series-clinching 90-run win over the West Indies at Kingston. The home side ended up with just 125 for 9 in pursuit of a substantial target of 216. In fact, the home team had started the game on a better note, with Obed McCoy removing both Martin Guptill and Kane Williamon. At 36-2, with New Zealand in a spot of bother, Devon Conway and Phillips steadied the innings with an alliance of 71 off 46 balls for the third wicket. Once Conway was trapped LBW by Odean Smith, Phillips found an able ally in Mitchell as the pair added 83 in just over five overs. Eventually, Phillips was dismissed by McCoy and Mitchell by Shepherd. However, by then, the duo had pushed the score past the 200-run mark. Meanwhile, McCoy finished with figures of 3-40. In the chase, the West Indies’ batting unit once again crumbled as they slid to 19-4 in 6 overs. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner shared all the four wickets. At 87-9, McCoy and Walsh played out the remaining overs. Incidentally, McCoy’s unbeaten 23 turned out to be the highest score in West Indies’ innings while Rovman Powell struck 21. Santner and Bracewell took three wickets apiece.

