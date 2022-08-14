Plea filed for Gill’s post-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD – Lawyers of Shehbaz Gill, the chief of staff of PTI chairman Imran Khan, yesterday filed a post-arrest bail application before the court, stating the government had roped Shehbaz Gill in a fake case just to settle scores with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Meanwhile, the district and session judge Islamabad issued notices to respondents in response to the post-arrest bail application filed by the lawyers of PTI leader Shehbaz Gill, facing charges of sedition. The court directed the police and other respondents to produce the record of the case if any on August 15 (Monday).

Earlier, the Islamabad police released brother-in-law of driver of Shahbaz Gill on Saturday in the interference into police matter case following the court orders.

Earlier, a team of investigators of police station Aabpara produced the accused Malik Nauman before the Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Navid Khan after expiry of his physical remand. The investigators requested the court to send him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

After completion of arguments of both the sides, the court observed that the police investigators could not make any recovery from the accused despite having two days of his physical remand. He ordered the police to discharge the accused from the case.

Separately, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Adnan Khan granted pre-arrest bail to Zafar Iqbal, father-in-law of driver of Shehbaz Gill in a case registered against him by the capital police on charges of interference into police matters. The court also barred police from arresting the accused till August 26.