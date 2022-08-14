PM again invites parties for charter of economy

n Shehbaz says real freedom lies in achieving economic independence n National interests won’t be compromised for personal ego n Blames PTI’s wrong policies for economic crisis n Salutes martyrs of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his offer of a charter of economy urging all political parties to come and pledge for making economy stronger which is the most important task for everyone.

The prime minister said the government had committed itself to take the country on the path of economic stability and independence, and said the real freedom lies in achieving economic independence.

The PM said this during his televised address to nation on the eve of the Independence Day. “It is the need of hour that we as a nation continue our course in the right direction and don’t allow national interests to be sacrificed at the altar of personal ego and stubbornness.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged all political forces to work together for the better future of next generations instead of considering results of next elections.

He said we are facing ruthless facts and it requires national consensus, continuity of policies and political and economic stability for their solution.

He said we must openly admit that we couldn’t give our children that of which they rightfully deserved, therefore, we must give our children a better future. “By adopting austerity, we will depend on our own resources like self-independent nations.”

The prime minister said the government had “worked hard day and night” to take the country out of the current economic crisis in a short time, because of which the country was saved from financial default.

PM Shehbaz blamed the PTI government’s economic policies and decisions for much of the country’s woes, adding that it left the country’s biggest trade deficit in history for which loans had to be taken from allied nations and international financial institutions.

The PM said the hard fact was that the people of Pakistan had only celebrated Independence Day in name for the last 75 years, instead of adopting its “real aims and objectives”.

He questioned to every citizen why the nation was still in search of a destination despite getting independence and facing various crises, foremost being the economic crisis.

The prime minister regretted and said Pakistan also faced a crisis of sentiments, explaining that “seeds of hate” were being sown and the nation was being divided, which, he said, dangerous trend.

Despite that, he said, the country’s past was filled with examples of pulling through with hard work and passion, such as the creation of Pakistan and completion of the nation’s nuclear programme.

The prime minister also pointed to the recent success of Pakistani athletes in the Commonwealth Games for raising the country’s banner high on the international stage.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that hope and optimism were the only options to be followed by the nation adding that there were opportunities in every crisis.

He said Pakistanis enthusiastically and with great joy celebrate the Independence Day of their country and the anniversaries of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, adding, “today we have to accept the truth with open heart that we cannot give to our younger generation, what it truly deserved.”

He said Pakistani nation was bestowed with great blessings of Allah and it was guided by the life of Quaid-e-Azam and thoughts of Allama Iqbal. He asked why such a nation was still striving to find its destination.

Pakistan was faced with multiple challenges and the biggest of it was the economic challenge, he pointed out.

The PM said today’s crisis was wavering of the self-dignity and self-confidence of the nation.

The prime minister said the Pakistanis were known for their passion, character and hard work and the best manifestation of these characteristics was the creation of Pakistan.

Pakistan was created with passion aroused by Allama Iqbal in the nation. Then

Quaid-e-Azam changed the dream into a reality of Pakistan, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said development of the nation was carried out by the democratic leadership of Pakistan through political and constitutional struggle by facing the facts and acting with sagacity.

The leadership overcame the economic and multiple challenges with patience, steadfastness and wisdom, he remarked.

He said the political leadership gave to the nation a unanimous constitution and brought it together on a united agenda, built institutions and developed the economy, agriculture and industry.

The prime minister said the democratic leadership created job opportunities for people and made the nation respectable in the world.

“This is the nation which initiated Pakistan’s nuclear programme under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.”

Then under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, despite all the incentives and pressures, completed the nuclear programme and made defence of the nation unconquerable for all times to come, he asserted.

He said Pakistani nation countered horrid earthquakes and devastating floods but did not lose heart and continued to move ahead.

“The sons and daughters of this nation raised the flag of the nation in international sports competitions.”

In the current month, during the Commonwealth Games, sons and daughters of the nation including Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Butt achieved successes and made the Pakistani nation proud, he observed.

He said the nation resoundingly defeated terrorism and this happened due to our nation’s determination, strength and confidence.

“This resilience proved that our nation is fully capable to achieve every objective.”

He said today the nation faced another crisis and the seeds of chaos and hate were being sown, nation was being divided in different ways and a nefarious attempt was made to torn apart the national unity.

